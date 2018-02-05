FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:01 PM / a day ago

Ball Corp expected to post earnings of 52 cents a share - summary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Ball Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

* The Broomfield, Colorado-based company is expected to report a 4.9 percent increase in revenue to $2.64 billion from $2.52 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 11 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Ball Corp is for earnings of 52 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 44 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 “strong buy” or “buy,” 2 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for Ball at 1.46 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.19 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Ball Corp belongs to the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
