Romania's Banca Transilvania 2017 net profit at 1.19 bln lei

* Says its net profit was 1.19 billion lei ($318.42 million) in 2017, down 3.5 percent on the year, whereas Banca Transilvania Financial Group’s net profit amounted to 1.24 billion lei.

* Says the BT Group’s total assets amount to 59.8 billion lei in 2017, 15.13 percent up from the end of 2016.

* Says the bank’s CAR is 17.5 percent, without the 2017 profit. Its NPL provision coverage stood at 70 percent.

* Says net loans - leasing included - represent 50.6 percent of the Group’s assets.

* Horia Ciorcila, board chairman: “2018 will be a year of organic growth, integration of Bancpost in our business and the beginning of the replication of our business model across the border, in The Republic of Moldova, at Victoriabank.”

($1 = 3.7372 lei)