Brazil's Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 7 days ago

Brazil's Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA, Lázaro de Mello Brandão, is stepping down from his role on the board, to be replaced by Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

Trabuco will serve as Bradesco’s chairman and CEO until March 2018, when shareholders will choose a new chief executive. Brandão has been chairman of the bank since February 1990 and was CEO from 1981 to 1999. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

