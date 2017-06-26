Brazil's Bradesco plans to buy back 15 mln shares for a year

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, plans to repurchase a total 15 million common and preferred shares in the year through June 26, 2018, according to a Monday securities filing.

In the filing, Bradesco said the buyback will be equally split between common and preferred shares. Based on their closing price on Monday, the bank could spend about 411 million reais ($125 million) in the buyback, according to Thomson Reuters calculations. ($1 = 3.2958 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)