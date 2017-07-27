Millennium BCP swings to profit in first half

LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's second-largest bank Millennium bcp, posted on Thursday a sharp turnaround in first half net profit to 89.9 million euros, boosted by falling non-performing loans and a strong rise in net interest income.

"This is a very positive evolution in our recurring result and we had a very positive development in our non-performing exposures and non-performing loans," said chief executive Nuno Amado.

In the first half a year ago Millennium posted a net loss of 197.3 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose nearly 13 percent to 678.5 million euros, helped by the bank now having paid off all outstanding contingent convertible bonds(CoCo) to the government.

Still, impairments rose 27.7 percent to 203 million euros in the first quarter.

Millennium carried out a capital increase in February of 1.33 billion euros, allowing it to pay off the last 700 million euros of outstanding CoCos. China's Fosun raised its stake in Millennium to 23.92 percent in the capital hike.

Its fully-loaded core Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.3 percent in the first half, up from 9.7 percent a year earlier.