FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Banco do Brasil sees return on equity converging on cost of capital
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 3 days ago

Banco do Brasil sees return on equity converging on cost of capital

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA's operations could soon be profitable again in the coming quarters, executives said on Thursday, underscoring efforts to cut costs and boost efficiency as interest rates decline.

In an event to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Paul Rogêrio Caffarelli and other executives said return-on-equity could soon equalize the bank's cost of capital, without elaborating.

The indicator of profitability commonly known as ROE ended last quarter at 10.7 percent, with analysts calculating Banco do Brasil's cost of capital at about 13 percent. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.