FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Santander takeover of Popular good for Spain, Europe - Chairman
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 2 months ago

Santander takeover of Popular good for Spain, Europe - Chairman

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 7 (Reuters) - Santander's takeover of struggling Banco Popular gives further stability to Spain's banking sector, Chairman Ana Botin told a news conference, adding that Santander had not come under any pressure to purchase its rival.

"This deal is good for Spain and it's good for Europe," Botin said. She added that the takeover, announced on Wednesday, would not involve any public guarantees from the Spanish state or the European Union.

Asked whether Santander had been leaned on by authorities to absorb Popular, Botin said: "I want to make it very clear that we didn't come under any pressure from anyone."

Santander aims to sell off at least half of Popular's real estate assets within about 18 months after taking over the bank, Botin said. (Reporting by Angus Berwick, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.