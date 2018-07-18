FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 7:40 AM / in an hour

Bandhan Bank first-quarter profit surges on higher interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Bandhan Bank Ltd posted a 47 percent surge in its quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income.

A man leaves an automated teller machine (ATM) facility of Bandhan Bank in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Net profit was 4.82 billion rupees ($70.32 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.27 billion rupees a year ago, the Kolkata-based bank, which started as a micro-finance firm, said in a statement here

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.26 percent at end-June, compared with 1.25 percent in the previous quarter and 0.93 percent a year earlier.

Interest earned during the quarter was up about 35 percent.

($1 = 68.5400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

