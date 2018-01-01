FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bandhan Bank to offer about 119 million shares in IPO
January 1, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Bandhan Bank to offer about 119 million shares in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bandhan Bank Ltd will offer about 119.3 million shares under its initial public offering, according to a public filing on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

The Kolkata-based bank, which is owned by Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd, said the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 97.7 million shares, while selling shareholders are offering up to 21.6 million shares. bit.ly/2CkAFNh

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial Institutional Securities and J.P. Morgan India are the lead book running managers of the IPO.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
