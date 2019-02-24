Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing after passenger acts suspiciously

DHAKA (Reuters) - A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to Dubai from Chittagong in Bangladesh made an emergency landing back at Chittagong on Sunday after a passenger behaved suspiciously and appeared to be wanting to hijack the plane, a senior official from the airline said.

All 142 passengers have subsequently been allowed to leave the aircraft, the airline’s general manager, Shakil Miraj, told Reuters.

The passenger who raised suspicions, a young man whose purpose and identity are not yet known, has been detained, Miraj said.

Police and army are still surrounding the aircraft, he said.

“There were 142 passengers and all of them have come out from the aircraft safely,” said Miraj.

The pilot decided to make an emergency landing after being told by a member of the cabin crew that the passenger was behaving suspiciously, leading to concerns about a possible hijack plan, he said.

Miraj said the Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to go from Dhaka to Dubai via Chittagong.