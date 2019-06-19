Chinese worker killed in clashes at Bangladesh power plant

DHAKA (Reuters) - Clashes erupted between Bangladeshi and Chinese construction workers at a Chinese-funded power station in southern Bangladesh on Wednesday in which a Chinese worker was killed, the manager said.

The Bangladeshis were angered when a colleague fell to his death at the plant near the port of Payra, 200 miles (320 km) from Dhaka.

“During the clashes the Chinese worker was hit and received serious injuries to his head,” Addul Mowla, general manager of the Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited (BCPCL), said.

The worker died in hospital. Six Chinese workers were wounded.

China is investing billions of dollars in ports, power stations and roads in Bangladesh and tensions have erupted in the past.

The $2.5 billion coal-fired plant employs about 8,000 workers, of which 2,000 are Chinese.