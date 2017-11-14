FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh's economic growth hit record 7.28 pct in FY 2016-17 - minister
November 14, 2017 / 10:55 AM / in a day

Bangladesh’s economic growth hit record 7.28 pct in FY 2016-17 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s economic growth hit a record 7.28 percent in the financial year that ended in June 2017, slightly faster than expected, the planning minister said on Tuesday.

Growth in gross domestic product had been projected at 7.24 percent for the 2016-17 year, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference.

In the previous year, growth was 7.11 percent.

Bangladesh aims to boost growth to 7.4 percent in the current financial year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

