January 29, 2018 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

Bangladesh's central bank keeps policy rates steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Monday, as it raised the private sector credit growth target to spur economic growth.

Credit to the private sector is envisaged to remain at 16.3 percent, Governor Fazle Kabir said while unveiling the monetary stance for the second half of the fiscal year that ends in June.

Private sector credit growth hit 18.1 percent at the end of last month, up from the central bank’s target of 16.2 percent for the July-December period.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

