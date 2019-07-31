Bangladesh's central bank keeps policy rates unchanged

Commuters walk in front of the Bangladesh central bank building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s central bank left key interest rates unchanged on Wednesday with Governor Fazle Kabir saying it aimed to achieve record economic growth while curbing inflationary pressures.

Kabir said policy would aim to keep average inflation within 5.5 percent in the 2019/20 financial year that started in July, while achieving the government’s record 8.20 percent growth target.

The bank left the policy repo rate at 6.00 percent and the reverse repo rate at 4.75 percent.