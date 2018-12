Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina casts her vote in the morning during the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 30, 2018. Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha/Handout via REUTERS

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday her government tried to ensure a free and general election and the opposition lost because it lacked leadership.

Hasina has won a third straight term in the Sunday general election, sealing a landslide with almost all the seats in parliament, while the opposition rejected the result as rigged and called for a fresh vote.