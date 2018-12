Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are seen on duty in front of Bangladesh Government Printing Press ahead of the 11th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s telecoms regulator has ordered mobile operators to shut down high-speed mobile internet services until midnight on Sunday, the day of a national election.

The measure is effective immediately, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said on Saturday.

“The decision has been taken to prevent rumours and propaganda surrounding the vote,” Zakir Hussain Khan said.