Bangladesh opposition rejects poll results, demands fresh vote

Kamal Hossain, a leader of the Jatiya Oikya Front, an opposition alliance, is pictured during the announcement of their manifesto ahead of the 11th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s opposition alliance said on Sunday it rejected the results of the country’s general election, alleging rigging and demanding a fresh vote under a neutral government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling party has taken a big lead over the opposition in the election, early results and trends showed, which has been marred by violence that killed 17 people and allegations of vote rigging.

“We reject the results and demand a new election under a neutral government,” Kamal Hossain, an octogenarian international jurist who heads the opposition alliance, told a news conference.