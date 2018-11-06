Economic News
November 6, 2018

Bangladesh exports surge 31 percent in October, driven by garments

File Photo: A worker works in a factory of Ananta Garments Ltd in Savar June 10, 2014. Picture taken June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in October surged 31 percent from a year ago to $3.71 billion, government data showed on Tuesday, driven by a rise in overseas sales of readymade garments.

Exports for July to October, the first four months of the country’s 2018/19 financial year, rose 19 percent from a year earlier to $13.65 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key readymade garments, including knitwear and woven items, totalled $11.33 billion in July-October, up 20 percent from a year earlier.

