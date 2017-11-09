FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh's exports bounce back in October
November 9, 2017 / 8:31 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Bangladesh's exports bounce back in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports earned $2.8 billion in October, an increase of 6.4 percent from a year earlier, driven by a surge in shipments of garments, government data showed on Thursday.

In September, exports had fallen 9.8 percent to $2 billion from a year earlier, which exporters attributed to Eid holidays.

For July-October, the first four months of the 2017-18 financial year, exports rose 7 percent to $11.5 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Shipments of key readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $9.4 billion, up 7 percent from the same period the previous year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

