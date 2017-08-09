FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh's July exports rise 26.5 pct y/y
August 9, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 2 months ago

Bangladesh's July exports rise 26.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in July rose 26.5 percent from a year earlier to $3.2 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Wednesday, but was slightly below target.

Shipments of key readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $2.48 billion in July, up 17 percent on year. That was 4.8 percent below the target.

Exports in the fiscal year ended in June rose nearly 1.7 percent from a year earlier, but that was the slowest growth in 15 years, while pivotal garment sales posted only 0.2 percent growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

