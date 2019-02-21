Death toll from Bangladesh building fire rises to 56: fire official

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire in a centuries-old area of the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, jumped dramatically to 56 people, a fire official said on Thursday, and could continue to rise.

“So far, 56 bodies have been recovered. The number could rise further as searching is still continuing,” Julfikar Rahman, a director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Reuters.

The toll from the fire, which broke out in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area on Wednesday, had earlier been put at 10.