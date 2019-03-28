Fire breaks out at high-rise in Bangladesh, many trapped

DHAKA (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Thursday at a high-rise building in a commercial area of the Bangladeshi capital, trapping many people and prompting some to jump to safety, police and fire officials said.

More than a dozen people were injured and fire trucks were trying to douse the fire in the Banani area of Dhaka, where the building is located, among many structures close together.

“We have sent them to various hospitals,” said Enayet Hossain, a senior fire official, referring to the injured. “More than a dozen fire tenders are at the spot.”

Last month, a massive fire killed 71 people in an old neighbourhood of the congested city.