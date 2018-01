DHAKA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s annual inflation rate in December eased to 5.83 percent from 5.91 percent the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, as prices of non-food items rose at a slower pace.

Annual inflation in October climbed to a 2-year high of 6.04 percent on the back of surging food prices. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)