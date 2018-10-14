FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 14, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.43 percent, lowest since March 2017

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s annual inflation eased in September to its lowest since March 2017, the statistics bureau said on Sunday, as food prices rose at a slower pace.

Workers including children work in a book binding factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Consumer prices in September rose 5.43 percent from a year earlier, slowing from an increase of 5.48 percent the previous month.

Food prices were 5.42 percent higher than a year earlier in September, lower than August’s 5.97 percent rise. In contrast, the non-food inflation rate climbed to 5.45 percent from 4.73 percent the previous month.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.