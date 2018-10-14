Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.43 percent, lowest since March 2017

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s annual inflation eased in September to its lowest since March 2017, the statistics bureau said on Sunday, as food prices rose at a slower pace.

Workers including children work in a book binding factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Consumer prices in September rose 5.43 percent from a year earlier, slowing from an increase of 5.48 percent the previous month.

Food prices were 5.42 percent higher than a year earlier in September, lower than August’s 5.97 percent rise. In contrast, the non-food inflation rate climbed to 5.45 percent from 4.73 percent the previous month.