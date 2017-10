DHAKA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s annual inflation climbed to 6.12 percent in September, the highest level since October 2015, fuelled by soaring food prices, data showed on Tuesday.

Food inflation jumped to 7.87 percent in September year on year from 7.32 percent in August, while non-food inflation edged down to 3.44 percent from 3.75 percent, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)