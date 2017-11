DHAKA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) issued an international tender on Wednesday to import refined oil products for the first half of 2018, officials said.

The state-owned company is seeking 780,000 to 980,000 tonnes of 500ppm sulphur gasoil, 100,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 120,000 to 160,000 tonnes of 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil and 30,000 tonnes of 95 RON gasoline.

The tender closes on Nov. 13 and is valid for 75 days to Jan 26, 2018.