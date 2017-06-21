FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh to buy oil products for H2 2017 at lower premiums –sources
June 21, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 2 months ago

Bangladesh to buy oil products for H2 2017 at lower premiums –sources

1 Min Read

DHAKA, June 21 (Reuters) - Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has fixed contracts with 10 companies for refined oil product imports in the second half of 2017 at lower premiums than the current term deals.

The premium for gasoil for the July to December period will be $2.20 a barrel over Middle East quotes, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. That is down from $2.30 a barrel for the first half of this year.

BPC's term contract for jet fuel was fixed at a premium of $2.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, the sources said, down from $3 a barrel during the January-June period.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Eidting by Christian Schmollinger

