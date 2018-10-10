Bangladesh court gives life sentence to opposition party chief in 2004 blasts case - lawyer

DHAKA (Reuters) - A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to life in prison for plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when she was in opposition, lawyers said.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina speaks during an interview at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Files

The special court in Dhaka also gave the death penalty to several other members of the BNP, including former junior home minister Lutfuzzaman Babar for the attack on a public rally in 2004, government lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kazal told reporters.