Bangladesh set to sign 15-year LNG import deal with Qatar
September 13, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a month ago

Bangladesh set to sign 15-year LNG import deal with Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will sign a 15-year deal with Qatar’s RasGas Co to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting in 2018 as the country transforms into a major consumer of the supercooled fuel, two officials told Reuters.

The deal will be signed on Sept. 25 in Qatar, said Mohammad Quamruzzaman, Managing Director of the Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co, part of state-owned oil firm Petrobangla.

Under the deal, RasGas will supply 1.8 million tonnes a year of LNG for the first five years and to 2.5 million tonnes over the next 10 years, the Petrobangla officials said.

The agreement is Bangladesh’s first LNG import agreement ever. Qatar is the world’s biggest LNG exporter and the fuel will cover the country’s domestic natural gas shortfall. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

