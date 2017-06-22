Bangladesh FX reserves hit record, top $33 bln

DHAKA, June 22 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves crossed $33 billion for the first time, the central bank said on Thursday, thanks to steady garment exports.

The reserves are sufficient to cover about 10 months' worth of imports, and are about $4 billion higher than a year ago.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshi nationals working abroad, the key drivers of the country's more than $200-billion economy, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)