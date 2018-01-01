FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 1, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Bangladesh forex reserves rise to $33.2 bln by Dec-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $33.23 billion by the end of December, $630 million more than the previous month, the central bank said on Monday.

The reserves were up nearly 3.4 percent from a year earlier, and are sufficient to cover about 10 months’ worth of imports for the country of 160 million people.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas - the key drivers of the country’s more-than $250 billion economy - have helped foreign exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years.

Bangladesh’s economic growth hit a record 7.28 percent in the financial year ending June 2017, up from 7.11 percent the previous year.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
