Bangladesh to buy 250,000 T of rice from Thailand, India

DHAKA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set to import a total of 250,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand and India to shore up depleted stocks of the staple, head of the state grain buyer said on Monday.

“We will buy 150,000 tonnes of parboiled rice from Thailand at $465 a tonne and another 100,000 tonnes from India’s PEC at $455 a tonne,” Badrul Hasan of the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh’s procurement agency, told Reuters.

The prices include shipping, insurance and discharge costs.

Bangladesh, normally the world’s fourth-biggest rice producer, has emerged as a major importer of the grain this year after floods damaged its crops and sent the prices of the staple to record highs. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)