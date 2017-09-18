Bangladesh to import 100,000 T of white rice from Myanmar at $442/T

DHAKA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will import 100,000 tonnes of white rice from Myanmar at $442 a tonne in a state-to-state deal, the food minister said on Monday, as it grapples with depleted stocks and record domestic prices.

The decision comes after Bangladesh finalised a deal to 250,000 tonnes of white rice at $453 a tonne from Cambodia, following a comparatively cheaper deal with Vietnam.

Bangladesh, the world’s fourth biggest rice producer, has emerged as a major importer of rice after floods hit crops. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)