DHAKA, June 21 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued its fourth international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice, officials said, as it aims to boost depleting stock and tame record-high local prices.

The deadline for offers is July 9, and the rice is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal, a senior official at the state grains buyer said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)