February 1, 2018 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

Bangladesh to scrap planned rice imports from Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will scrap a plan to import 150,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand, agreed at $465 a tonne in October, head of the state grains buyer said on Thursday.

“They have been taking too much time to finalise the deal. There is no point to wait for them when we are getting supplies from other sources, including India, at cheaper rates,” Badrul Hasan, the director general of Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Food, told Reuters.

Traditionally the world’s fourth-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh emerged as a major importer of the grain in 2017 after floods damaged crops and sent domestic prices to record highs.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

