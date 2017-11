DHAKA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Agrocorp International Ltd has won a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of white sugar to Bangladesh at $465.27 a tonne, including cost and freight, officials said on Thursday.

The firm was the lowest bidder in a tender from the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation to build up stocks of the sweetener.

London-based ED&F Man Sugar Ltd secured a previous tender for the same volume at $470.00 a tonne. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)