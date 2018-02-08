Bangladesh tea prices dip on higher supply of poor-quality leaf

DHAKA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tea prices fell sharply at Bangladesh's weekly auction due to large supplies of inferior-quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average price of 200.01 taka ($2.80) per kg at Tuesday's auction, compared with a revised price of 215.01 taka in the previous sale, National Brokers said. Prices dropped sharply as buyers sought huge discounts for poor-quality tea, of which there was huge supply, a senior official at National Brokers said. About 38 percent of the 2.7 million kg offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong was unsold, compared with 35 percent unsold of the 2.5 million kg offered at the previous auction. Bangladesh's tea production jumped nearly 27 percent in 2016 to a record 85 million kg, helped by favourable weather, making imports a choice rather than a necessity. The South Asian country was the world's fifth-largest tea exporter in the 1990s but is now a net importer because of a surge in domestic consumption in line with economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 185-190 Small Brokens 190-200 Plain Brokens 145-165 FANNINGS Best Fannings 210-215 Good Fannings 200-210 Medium Fannings 185-195 Plain Fannings 165-175 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 172-237 Dust 125-264 Churamoni Dust 164-262 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)