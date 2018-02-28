Bangladesh tea prices drop on poor leaf quality

DHAKA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tea prices dropped at Bangladesh's weekly auction, dragged down by inferior quality leaf, although the total volume offered for sale this week was lower than the previous auction. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average price of 187.28 taka ($2.80) per kg at the auction held on Tuesday, compared with a revised price of 188.33 taka in the previous sale on Feb. 13, National Brokers said. Buyers showed little interest in the end-of-season leaf that tends to be of inferior quality, at the auction, which took place after a fortnight due to a national holiday last week, said a senior official of National Brokers. About 11 percent of the 2.09 million kg offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong was unsold, compared with 24 percent unsold of the 2.27 million kg offered at the previous auction. Bangladesh's tea production jumped nearly 27 percent in 2016 to a record 85 million kg, helped by favourable weather, making imports a choice rather than a necessity. The South Asian country was the world's fifth-largest tea exporter in the 1990s but is now a net importer because of a surge in domestic consumption in line with economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 170-185 Small Brokens 175-190 Plain Brokens 160-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 210-215 Good Fannings 195-200 Medium Fannings 180-185 Plain Fannings 165-175 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 168-236 Dust 125-257 Churamoni Dust 180-254 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)