Bangladesh tea prices edge down at weekly auction

DHAKA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged down at the weekly auction on Tuesday on tepid demand from buyers, though tight supplies and strong demand for quality leaf capped the decline. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average price of 235.22 taka ($2.80) per kg at the auction, compared with a revised price of 238.79 taka in the previous sale, National Brokers said. There was tepid demand from buyers, but strong demand for quality leaf helped limit the drop in prices, said a senior official with National Brokers. The proportion of tea sold, however, dropped despite lower supplies than last week, he added. About 32.4 percent of the 2.29 million kg offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong was unsold, compared with 17.6 percent unsold of the 2.33 million kg offered in the previous auction. Bangladesh's tea production jumped nearly 27 percent in 2016 to a record 85 million kg, helped by favourable weather, making imports a choice not a necessity. The South Asian country was the world's fifth-largest tea exporter in the 1990s but is now a net importer due to a surge in domestic consumption in line with economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 218-223 Medium Brokens 221-226 Small Brokens 226-230 Plain Brokens 170-185 FANNINGS Best Fannings 236-242 Good Fannings 230-235 Medium Fannings 220-225 Plain Fannings 175-185 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 195-285 Dust 209-282 Churamoni Dust 195-275 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)