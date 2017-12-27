Bangladesh tea prices edge up at weekly auction

DHAKA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at a weekly auction on Tuesday on strong demand for quality leaves amid a lower volume on offer. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average price of 236.76 taka ($2.80) per kg at the auction, compared with a revised price of 236.44 taka at the previous sale, National Brokers said. There was good demand for quality tea and buyers were ready to pay premiums, which aided the rise in prices while supplies were lower than last week, a senior official at National Brokers said. Around 14.9 percent of the 2.62 million kg offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong was unsold. In the previous auction, 14 percent of the 2.75 million kg on offer was unsold. Bangladesh's tea production jumped nearly 27 percent last year to a record 85 million kg, helped by favourable weather conditions and making imports a choice not a necessity. The South Asian country was the world's fifth-largest tea exporter in the 1990s but is now a net importer due to a surge in domestic consumption in line with economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 227-231 Medium Brokens 233-240 Small Brokens 235-242 Plain Brokens 165-185 FANNINGS Best Fannings 244-248 Good Fannings 238-243 Medium Fannings 232-235 Plain Fannings 165-185 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 179-280 Dust 158-295 Churamoni Dust 189-275 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)