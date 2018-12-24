Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat for early 2019

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s state grains buyer issued an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said on Monday, as it looks to secure supplies.

The deadline for offers is Jan. 8, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal, said the officials at the Directorate General of Food, the country’s state grains purchasing agency.

Meanwhile, trading house Aston has secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $284.05 a tonne, including C&F liner out.

Bangladesh imported 5.8 million tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2017, making it one of the world’s biggest importers of the grain.

The South Asian country has turned to the Black Sea region for wheat as supply from India has dwindled to meet growing demand there while the country’s output has stagnated at around 1 million tonnes.

Bangladesh also buys smaller quantities of high-quality Australian and Canadian cargoes for blending.