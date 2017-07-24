FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000 T of wheat
July 24, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 17 days ago

Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000 T of wheat

1 Min Read

DHAKA, July 24 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has issued an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to replenish reserves, according to two officials at the state grains purchasing agency and a tender document on the agency's website.

The offer's deadline is Aug. 6 and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal, the officials said.

Bangladesh, the world's fourth-biggest rice producer, has also emerged as a major importer of the grain this year due to depleted stocks and record local prices following flash floods.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

