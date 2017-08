DHAKA, July 26 (Reuters) - A Bangladesh tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat drew its lowest offer from Russia's Aston on Wednesday at $256.97 a tonne, CIF liner out, officials at the state grains buyer said.

Two other trading houses competed for the tender from Bangladesh's Directorate General of Food, quoting deliveries at $258.50 a tonne and $258.89 a tonne. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)