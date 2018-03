JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) , Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, reported on Thursday a 13 percent rise in profit for 2017.

BCA posted 23.3 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) in net profit last year, up from 20.61 trillion rupiah in 2016.

It was slightly higher than an average estimate of 23 trillion rupiah in a poll of 20 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.