FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 26, 2018 / 10:00 AM / a day ago

Bank Hapoalim credit card unit Isracard profit up 8 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel’s largest credit card company reported an 8 percent increase in profit in 2017, boosted by higher revenue stemming from a rise in the number of cards issued.

* Isracard earned 299 million shekels ($86 million) last year, up from 276 million in 2016.

* Revenue grew 6 percent to 2.2 billion shekels.

* In the fourth quarter, net profit fell 38 percent to 29 million shekels.

* The amount of cards in circulation stood at 5.05 million at the end of 2017, up from 4.89 million in 2016.

* Israel last year approved new regulations meant to increase competition in the sector by prohibiting the country’s top two banks from owning credit card companies.

* Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, in October hired Citi to lead the sale of Isracard to either an investor or in the capital market.

* It has said it was looking into three options - selling shares of Isracard to the public, selling it to an investor or group of investors, or distributing its shares as a dividend to Hapoalim stakeholders.

* The bank has three years to sell the unit - or four years if it sells Isracard to the public.

* Number two bank Leumi will have to sell its LeumiCard unit.

* ($1 = 3.4866 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.