Israel's Bank Hapoalim names Hamani CEO of U.S. arm
December 19, 2017 / 10:23 AM / a day ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim names Hamani CEO of U.S. arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Bank Hapoalim has appointed Gabriel Hamani as chief executive officer of BHI USA, its arm in the United States, Israel’s largest bank said on Tuesday.

* He will replace outgoing CEO Yair Talmor, who has been appointed chairman of BHI USA Advisory Group.

* Headquartered in New York, BHI provides banking services to corporate and commercial companies throughout the United States.

* Hamani joined Hapoalim in 1991 and held a variety of managerial positions in Israel before relocating to the United States in 2006. In 2014 he was named manager of USA branches. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
