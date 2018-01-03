FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Bank Leumi to sell Romanian unit to Argo Capital
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2018 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

Israel's Bank Leumi to sell Romanian unit to Argo Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, said on Wednesday its board signed an agreement in principle to sell its 99.91 percent stake in Bank Leumi Romania SA to British investment firm Argo Capital Management Ltd.

* Leumi said its decision to sell its Romanian unit is part of its strategy to concentrate its international operations in main financial centres through its subsidiaries in the United States and Great Britain.

* It said the signing of a binding deal was subject to the completion of due diligence, further negotiation and regulatory approvals.

* Leumi said the transaction is not expected to have a material effect on its financial results.

* Argo Capital is a subsidiary of Argo Group. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.