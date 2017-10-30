FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Millennium mulls 500 mln zlotys bond issue this year
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in 18 hours

Poland's Millennium mulls 500 mln zlotys bond issue this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium may issue bonds worth around 500 million zlotys ($137.22 million) this year or later, the lender’s Chief Financial Officer Fernando Bicho said on Monday.

Bicho also said that Millennium upholds its dividend policy, which assumes spending from 35 percent to 50 percent of annual profit on dividend, but all payouts will depend on approval of the financial market regulator KNF.

‍​ ($1 = 3.6438 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.