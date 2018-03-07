Oman's Bank Muscat launches $500 mln bond at 230 bps over midswaps - lead

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has launched a $500 million bond at 230 basis points over mid-swaps, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Initial price guidance for the debt sale, which has attracted over $1 billion in orders, was 250 bps over mid-swaps. The bond will price on Wednesday.

Bank ABC, Bank Muscat, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and ICBC Standard Bank are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)